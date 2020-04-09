UPDATE: Canada Lost Over 1-million Jobs in March

It's no surprise, COVID-19 has had a staggering impact on the jobless numbers for March.

Statistics Canada reports the economy lost 1,011,000 jobs last month, which lifts the national unemployment rate up to 7.8 per cent.

In Windsor-Essex, the unemployment rate is now at 10.5 per cent, up from 8.3 per cent in February.

The 2.2 per cent increase in the national unemployment rate marks the worst single-month change over the last 40-plus years of comparable data and brings the rate to a level not seen since October 2010.

The number of people considered unemployed rose by 413,000 between February and March, almost all of it fuelled by temporary layoffs, meaning workers expected their jobs back in six months.

Economists warn the numbers are likely to be even worse when the agency starts collecting April job figures, with millions more Canadians now receiving emergency federal aid.



The jobs report out this morning also says that most of the losses were in the private sector, with the greatest employment declines observed for youth aged 15 to 24.

— With files from The Canadian Press