UPDATE: Canada-U.S. Border to Remain Closed for Another Month

According to CTV News, Canadian and U.S. officials have agreed to keep the border between the two countries closed to non-essential travel until August 21.

Sources say both governments are on the same page despite some congressional calls for a phased reopening approach amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Windsor-Essex Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed touched on the border closure during his daily briefing on Tuesdasy and said it would worry him if the border was open for non-essential travel with what we are seeing in the United States and the number of COVID-19 cases.

"There's a strong potential that some of these individuals may come here or even our people will go and contract COVID and then come back into the community so I think having tighter restriction at least at this stage of the game is very much appreciated because it does have an impact on our community," he says.

The ban, introduced in March and extended each month since, was set to expire on July 21.

During a press briefing on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau teased that a decision on the border would be made later this week after a call with U.S. President Donald Trump earlier that morning.

— With files from CTV News