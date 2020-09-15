UPDATE: Cause Listed as Undetermined Following House Fire in Ford City

Six people have been left homeless after a house fire in Ford City.

Windsor fire crews were called to 1200-block of Hickory Rd. near Ontario St. just before 2pm Tuesday for a working fire.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says crews upgraded their attack and the fire was put out a short time later.

The blaze started in an enclosed porch at the rear of the home.

A neighbour was treated for minor smoke inhalation while attempting to extinguish the fire.

Fire officials have concluded their investigation with the cause listed as undetermined.

Damage is estimated at $125,000.

— with files from AM800's Zander Broeckel