UPDATE: Chatham-Kent police investigating incident in Wallaceburg


An investigation is underway in Chatham-Kent. 

An employee at the Esso Gas Station on Murray Street in Wallaceburg tells AM800 news that a man was shot around 6:30 Friday morning next door to the business with the victim suffering unknown injuries.

The employee says a suspect was driving a blue pick-up truck and the area is cordoned off.

Chatham-Kent police have not confirmed those details but are asking the public to avoid Reaume, Earl and Murray Streets. 

