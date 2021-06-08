UPDATE: Chatham-Kent Police Investigating Suspicious Package

Police in Chatham continue to investigate a suspicious package found on Monday.

According to police, the report came in shortly after 10 a.m. and police responded to the outside of the Judy Lamarsh Building.

For public safety reasons, police closed Wellington Street between William and Adelaide Streets to traffic and those in the immediate area were evacuated.

The OPP Explosive Disposal Unit attended the scene, assessed the situation and removed the suspicious package.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham-Kent Police Services or Crime Stoppers.