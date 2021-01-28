UPDATE: Chatham-Kent Police Name Third Suspect Wanted in Shooting

Police have named a third suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Chatham.

As heard on AM800 News, a 17-year-old youth and a 37-year-old man were shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries while a dog was shot and killed on Harvey Street Tuesday night.

Police released a photo of a third suspect Thursday night — 19-year-old Rylie Dejuong-Vandusen.

Nine-teen-year-old Rylie Dejuong-Vandusen is wanted for attempted murder in Chatham-Kent (Photo courtesy of Chatham-Kent Police Service)

On Thursday morning, police identified 19-year-old Terry St. Hill and released the photo of an un-named suspect.

All three suspects are wanted for attempted murder, according to police.

Terry St. Hill is wanted in connection to a shooting in Chatham on January 26, 2021 (Photo courtesy of Chatham-Kent Police)

Investigators say the trio fled the scene in a white, compact car and are considered armed and dangerous.

If spotted, Police say not to approach the suspects and call 9-1-1 immediately.

— with files from AM800's Gord Bacon and Rob Hindi.