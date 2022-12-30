iHeartRadio
UPDATE: Chatham police investigate shooting incident in Wallaceburg


Chatham police are investigating a shooting incident in Wallaceburg.

Police arrived at the scene of Murray and Earl Street at around 7 a.m. in response to a disturbance. 

Through investigation, they learned a 42-year-old male victim was involved in an altercation with the suspects and was shot with a firearm. 

The victim has since been transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with serious injuries. 

Members of the Major Crimes Section continue their investigation, asking anyone with video surveillance footage in the area to contact police. 


 

