UPDATE: Childcare Centres Across Ontario Can Reopen June 12

The Ontario government has announced its plan to reopen childcare centres across the province to support the next stage of the province's reopening framework.

Despite the regional approach to Stage 2 reopening, all daycares in the province will be eligible to open with strict health protocols to ensure the safety of childcare staff and children.

Cohorting ― putting children and staff in groups of 10 or less day over day;

COVID-19 response plan ― all child care settings will be required to have a plan in place if a child, parent or staff member/provider is exposed to COVID-19;

Screening ― all staff and children must be screened prior to entry to the child care setting. Anyone feeling unwell must stay home;

Daily attendance records ― child care settings must keep daily records of all attendees in order to support contact tracing;

Cleaning ― child care settings must be thoroughly cleaned before opening and frequently thereafter;

No visitors ― only essential visitors are permitted entry into the child care setting;

Implementing drop-off and pick-up protocols in a way that facilitates physical distancing.

Speaking on Tuesdday afternoon, Education Minister Steph Lecce says he knows not all parents will decide to send their kids back to child care, and he says the province is extending an order that they won't lose their spot or be charged fees.



