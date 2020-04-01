UPDATE: City Lays off 541 Workers

The City of Windsor is laying off 541 employees because of COVID-19.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says the decision was made in consultation with the different unions that represent city workers and says decisions were not made lightly.

"I have been part of City Council for the better part of 14 years and today was one of the most challenging meetings he’s had to participate in," says Dilkens. "No employer wants to be in the position of contemplating layoffs. But certainly as the impacts of COVID-19 continue to effect our community, this difficult decision was something that council had to make."

According to Dilkens, most of the layoffs are in the culture and recreation department following the closure of city facilities, playground equipment and the suspension of Transit Windsor.

The 541 city employees will be eligible for a form of enhanced income support now available through the federal government.

Staff impacted by these measures are:

CUPE Local 82 Seasonal (14 staff)

CUPE Local 82 Temporary Part-Time (71 staff)

CUPE Local 543 Temporary Part-Time (446 staff)

Non-Union Temporary employees (10 staff)

According to a release from the city, regular full-time and regular part-time non-union, Local 543 and Local 82 staff will be recalled and re-deployed to assist with cleaning, screening and other municipal duties, including supportive roles at Huron Lodge.

Approximately 250 staff will be recalled and re-deployed to priority tasks, taking special care to adhere to social distancing requirements.

The city also says while the reduction in workforce will reduce expenditures by approximately $135,000 per week, total unbudgeted costs associated with the City of Windsor’s COVID-19 response are projected to exceed these savings.