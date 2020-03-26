UPDATE: City Temporarily Suspends Transit

As part of the City of Windsor’s ongoing response to COVID-19, Mayor Drew Dilkens has ordered the temporary suspension of Transit Windsor operations, effective the end of normal operating hours on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

According to a release from the city, this action represents a precautionary measure to help safeguard the health and wellbeing of transit riders and operators alike, and to further help lower the risk of community infection within the City of Windsor.

“I recognize that despite the health warnings and advice, many in our community still rely on Transit Windsor for their daily needs,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens. “But, the risks associated with COVID-19 outweigh the inconvenience this shutdown will cause. As the seriousness of this global pandemic continues to become apparent, as Mayor of Windsor, I plan to do everything within my power to protect the health of local residents.”

Transit ridership has dropped dramatically over the last week, according to Executive Director Pat Delmore, who says it was a difficult decision to make.

"We've seen decreases in ridership over the past week of well over 60 per cent of our rides and we also recognized that there were some riders still using transit to get around," says Delmore.

The suspension of operations will last at least until Monday, April 13, 2020.

The city has also announced the temporary closure of play structures within City of Windsor parks

A release says effective immediately, the public is advised that all play structures in the City of Windsor’s parks are closed until further notice.