UPDATE: Close Contact Blamed for Four New Cases of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced four new cases of COVID-19.

Of the cases announced Monday morning, all four are the result of close contact from someone with the virus.

Since Friday, the health unit has reported 15 COVID-19 cases due to close contact with another confirmed case.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the health unit is looking to see how the virus spread between the individuals and adds the additional close contact cases are not part of the original cluster reported by the health unit.

"We haven't linked it specifically to a cluster right now but we are looking and trying to put all the information together to see if there's anything else that's going on in the community that we can connect all these dots to," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says the health unit is gathering information on the recent close contact cases.

"The contacts we are looking right now, they're not part of the cluster that we reported but there are some pockets of individuals that we are looking at and exploring the possibility that if they're all linked to specific events that we can attach them.”

Dr. Ahmed says at this time he cannot say if there is a new cluster in Windsor-Essex.

"The numbers are definitely something that we are keeping a close eye on to see if they are indeed part of a cluster or maybe just one single event," he says. "So right now that work is ongoing and the number of close contacts that we received over the weekend and some in last week we're trying to piece it all together."

According to Dr. Ahmed, there are now 38 confirmed cases linked to the region's first major community cluster after a local family hosted a party in mid-August.

Windsor-Essex now has 2, 594 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began along with 76 deaths. 2,427 cases are listed as resolved.

Outbreak protocols are in place at three long-term care or retirement homes.