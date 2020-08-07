UPDATE: Commission Review Finds No 'Systemic Issues' within Windsor Police

A review two years in the making has found "no systemic issues related to the Windsor Police Service and the Windsor Police Service Board."

The Ontario Civilian Police Commission released a detailed review of the board and police officers Friday. The review was initiated in May of 2018 after receiving multiple complaints from members of WPS between January and April of that year.

While there were no findings of misconduct, the commission made 37 recommendations in areas including: strengthened Board oversight, more inclusive and diverse hiring and promotion practices as well as enhanced internal and external communications.

The report also addresses a call to service to former Windsor Police Chief Al Fredrick's Home in November of 2018 that resulted in more specific guidelines when handling 9-1-1 calls to an officer’s home.

The commission found:

Chief Frederick was involved in a verbal dispute, but did not assault, threaten, or intimidate.

The responding constables and sergeant acted professionally.

Deputy Chief Brad Hill acted professionally.

Chief Frederick acted appropriately in reporting the matter to the board.

The Board acted appropriately in referring the matter to the OPP for an independent review and no one interfered or sought to interfere with the service's investigation of the incident.

But the commission did say due to the chief's public position the incident should have reported more transparently in a way as to maintain the privacy of the other person involved.

According to the statement from Mayor Drew Dilkens, a lot has changed since work began on the report in 2018 and there has been a, "significant turnover in senior management with the appointment of a new chief and two deputy chiefs and no large organization, especially one as complex as the Windsor Police Service is infallible."

Chief Pam Mizuno also responded to the review saying, " the commission’s report concluded the service has much to be proud of and has introduced some progressive measures to address some of the service’s legacy issues, but there is much work still to be done."

She says Windsor police are committed to fulfilling the recommendations of the commission.

Dilkens and Mizuno declined further comment until the board has had a chance to more thoroughly review the report.

The full report can be viewed here.

Full Statement from Windsor Police Service Board Chair:

(Courtesy of The Windsor Police Services Board)