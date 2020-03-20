UPDATE: Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Skyrocket in Michigan

A dramatic jump in the number of positive cases on COVID-19 in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Thursday that the number of positive cases in the state jumped to 549.

The figure includes results from commercial and clinical labs who recently began providing COVID-19 testing.

Metro Detroit has been hit hardest, as Oakland County's 184 are the most in the state, followed by 149 in the city of Detroit, 86 in Macomb County, 67 in Wayne County, and 16 in Washtenaw County.

A total of 2,449 tests have been done, 51 per cent of the cases are male, 21 per cet of the total cases are between the ages of 40 and 49

Three people have died from COVID-19 in Michigan.

— With files from MetroSource