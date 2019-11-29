UPDATE: Contract Talks to Resume This Weekend in Teachers Dispute

Contract talks are now scheduled to take place this weekend between the provincial government and the union representing Ontario's public high school teachers.

The renew negotiations were announced after the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation announced it would hold a "provincewide full withdrawal of services" on Wednesday, December 4, if a new deal isn't reached before then.

Public high school teachers started an administrative work-to-rule campaign on Tuesday that includes not putting comments on report cards, not participating in standardized testing, and not attending certain meetings.