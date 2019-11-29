UPDATE: Contract Talks to Resume This Weekend in Teachers Dispute
Contract talks are now scheduled to take place this weekend between the provincial government and the union representing Ontario's public high school teachers.
The renew negotiations were announced after the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation announced it would hold a "provincewide full withdrawal of services" on Wednesday, December 4, if a new deal isn't reached before then.
Public high school teachers started an administrative work-to-rule campaign on Tuesday that includes not putting comments on report cards, not participating in standardized testing, and not attending certain meetings.
OSSTF President, Harvey Bischof says the government is making cuts that will damage education in the province.
But Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the union is refusing to accept government concessions and criticized the one-day strike as a measure that will "hurt kids."
The four major teachers' unions have all expressed frustration with what they say has been a lack of progress at the bargaining table with the province.
Elementary teachers also started an administrative work-to-rule campaign this week but would not be part of any potential strike.
The Catholic teachers' union has talks scheduled Friday involving a conciliator, and French teachers will hold strike votes next month.
With files from the Canadian Press