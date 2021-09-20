UPDATE: COVID-19 cases at six more public schools in Windsor-Essex

More students within the Greater Essex County District School Board have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the board, a student at Kennedy Collegiate along with a student at McWilliam Public School, a student at Parkview Public School and a student at Roseland Public School and a student at Dougall Public School have all tested positive.

The board is also reporting a student at Belle River District High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The board says close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The confirmed cases have been posted on the board's website.

Since the beginning of the school year, the board has reported 17 student cases and one staff case.