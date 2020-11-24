UPDATE: COVID-19 Cases Skyrocketing in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting an additional 55 cases of COVID-19 in the region on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 18 are residents of a long-term care facility, 13 are from close contact of a confirmed positive case, five are workers in the agri-farm sector, one is a local healthcare worker, one is travel related, one was community acquired and 16 are still under investigation.

The health unit is now monitoring 315 active cases, 16 people are in hospital, five of which are in the ICU.

There are now outbreaks at five long-term care or retirement homes, three workplaces, one community outbreak and two schools.

The community outbreak is at Riverplace Residence on Detroit Street in Windsor.

The health unit says at least three individuals at the lodging home have tested positive for COVID-19.