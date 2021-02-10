UPDATE: COVID-19 Claims the Life of a Long-Term Care Employee

A worker at a long-term care home in Windsor-Essex has lost her life to COVID-19.

The health unit announced Wednesday morning that three more people have been killed by the virus, including a worker in her 60s from a long-term care home in the area.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette says she learned about the death Wednesday morning.

"This morning when I found out, it's difficult to see that the deaths continue in our community," says Marentette.

She says with the hope of the vaccine, the health unit hoping deaths don't occur.

"I do hope the vaccine, we can continue to roll it out and that it will protect people and it is unfortunate and it's very sad," she says.

A resident of a long-term care home and one person from the community have also died as a result of the virus.

Officials also announced 26 new cases. Six are related to outbreaks, eight are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, two are considered community and 10 are still under investigation.

There are now 297 active cases in the community.

45 people are in the hospital receiving care for the virus with 11 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 12,419 cases since the pandemic began with 11,774 listed as resolved.

There are nine outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with 10 workplace outbreaks, one community outbreak and two hospital outbreaks.

There have been 348 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, two employees from local long-term care homes have passed away as a result of the coronavirus.