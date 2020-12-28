UPDATE: COVID-19 Deaths Reach 127 in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit has announced 11 new COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Seven of the deaths were long term care home residents and four were from the community.

The long term care home deaths include a woman in her 70s, two women and one man in their 80s, one woman and one man in their 90s and one man in his 100s.

The community deaths include a man in his 60s, one woman and one man in their 70s and one man in his 80s.

The health unit is also reporting 174 new COVID-19 cases.

Of the cases announced Monday morning, four are related to outbreaks, four are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case and 166 are still under investigation.

There are now 1704 active cases in the community.

79 confirmed cases are in hospital.

The area has now recorded 7,054 cases since the pandemic began with 5,223 listed as resolved.

There are 17 outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with 15 workplace outbreaks, three hospital outbreaks, two school outbreaks and four community outbreaks.