UPDATE: COVID-19 Outbreak at W.J. Langlois School

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at W.J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School in Windsor.

According to the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board's website, two students at the school on Rivard Avenue have tested positive for the virus.

The health unit confirms the students were in the same class, resulting in that cohort of 20 being dismissed to self-isolate and the rest of the school remains open.

"It has been determined there in no need to close the entire school because the outbreak has been limited to a single cohort that was already dismissed last week." - Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

This is the second outbreak reported at a Windsor school after all staff and students at Frank W. Begley Elementary School were dismissed earlier this week.

As per provincial direction, a school outbreak is declared if there are two or more cases in a school and if there is evidence that at least one case could have been infected in the school.