UPDATE: Crash Closes Highway 401 Westbound

The OPP are blaming a driver swerving to avoid hitting a deer as the cause of a crash on the 401 in Chatham-Kent that has closed the highway Tuesday morning.

A tractor trailer rolled onto its side and caught fire in the westbound lanes of the 401 near Highway 40.

The crash happened around 5:30am Tuesday in a construction zone.

The Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of Transportation are both involved in the clean-up effort.

Provincial police say Highway 401 westbound will remain closed at Highway 40 until further notice for the completion of the investigation and removal of the vehicle.

No injuries are reported.