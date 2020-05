The westbound lanes are closed following a crash on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

In a tweet issued just before 7 a.m., OPP announced that all westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed following a crash at Kent Bridge Road in Chatham-Kent.

The left-hand eastbound lane was also closed but as of 11 a.m., that lane was reopened.

No word on any injuries.

There's no word when the westbound lanes will reopen.

More to come