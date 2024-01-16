iHeartRadio
Update: Crash closes section of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent


A rollover crash has closed a section of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

According to a post on X, the OPP West Region says a transport truck has rolled and the highway is closed between Communication Road and Bloomfield Road.

No injuries are reported. 

Meantime, provincial police say there are a number of vehicles in the ditch in both directions on the 401 between Windsor and Chatham.

Police say drivers should be prepared for delays and watch for tow crews.

