UPDATE: Custodian Arrested for Alleged Commission of a Sexual Assault

The local French Catholic School Board, Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence, confirms to AM800 News that a man arrested as part of a child exploitation investigaiton worked as an employee of the board.

"We can confirm that Paul Larose is an employee of the Conseil scolaire catholique Providence, but is no longer in a school environment and will not interact with students until the matter is resolved. The custodian has been suspended from the Board pending further investigation and the matter is now in the hands of the Windsor Police Service and the Crown Attorney's Office. As this matter is currently under investigation, we will not be providing any further comment." - Lyne Cossette, Communications Agent

Windsor police are investigating after a man, who has worked as a custodian within Windsor-Essex where children may have been present, was arrested following a report of a child exploitation incident.

On Friday, April 30, patrol officers responded for a report of a child exploitation/internet luring call and learned a man was allegedly communicating with and agreed to meet with a person identified to the suspect as a person under the age of 16 years old.

Paul Larose, a 45-year-old man from Windsor, is charged with communicating with a person believed to be under the age of 16 years for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a sexual assault.