UPDATE: Damage in Windsor House Fire set at $450,000



WINDSOR — Damage is pegged at nearly half a million dollars after a garage and house fire in south Windsor.

Crews were called to the 4600 block of Tournament Court off Howard Ave. around 8pm Monday and found heavy smoke coming from the garage.

Fire officials say the fire started in the attached garage and spread into the attic and house.

Two vehicles in the driveway were damaged.

The cause is listed as undetermined.

Damage is pegged at $450,000.

No one was hurt.

