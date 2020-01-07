UPDATE: Day Camps Offered Due to Public School Board Work Stoppage

The city of Windsor, LaSalle and Lakeshore are preparing for a possible work stoppage at the Greater Essex County District School Board.

Members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation District 9 will stage a one-day walkout on Wednesday, January 8th if no deal is reached with the Ontario government — it means all elementary and high school public schools would be closed.

If that happens, it means the EarlyON Child and Family Centres located within the public school board system would also be closed.

The schools impacted includes Amherstburg, General Brock, Dougall, Harrow, Lakeshore Discovery, Margaret D. Bennie, Princess Elizabeth, Talbot Trail, Begley, Westgate, Roseville, Queen Elizabeth and John Campbell.

Manager of Children's Services for the city, Dawn Bosco, says if your child attends a child care centre, the school will remain open.

"We provide child care subsidy for families in Windsor-Essex County who are eligible and some families already have their children registered at Child Care Centres and per the Greater Essex County District School Board, the Child Care Centres that are located within their school board are to remain open," she says.

During the last day of action, Bosco says the city was able to assist families in need and children had the care that was needed.

"It's the same plan as well as this impacts the EarlyON Child and Family Centres that are free programming for families and caregivers with child from birth to six-years-old," she says.

Bosco says the EarlyON Child and Family Centres and Child Care Centres are two different programs.

"There's child care programs that are in the schools but then there's early years programs," she says. "So child care is a place where children are staying and are cared for by a registered early childhood educator. The EarlyOn and Family Centre programs are early years programs, that are free programming that promote literacy and numeracy and the parents or caregivers stay with those children."

As a result, the city is offering day camp programs on January 8th for children ages 4 and up, at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex and Optimist Community Centre.

The fee for the camp is $32 per day.

LaSalle's Culture and Recreation Dept. is offering day camp programs at the Vollmer Complex for children 4 to 12 years of age.

Cost is $35/day. Pre-registration is required and space is limited.

Lakeshore is also offering a special day camp at the Atlas Tube Centre for children 4 to 11. It includes skating, swimming, games, crafts. Cost is $40.

With files from Rob Hindi