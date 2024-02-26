UPDATE: Deer crashes through window at Vollmer Centre in LaSalle, pool to re-open

The cleanup is underway at the Vollmer Centre in LaSalle after a deer crashed through a glass window and got into the pool area.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday as swimming lessons were in progress, and there were about 30 people in the aquatic centre.

Video shows the deer making its way into the pool and swimming to the end and getting out.

"It jumped through the windows on the north side of the building just off Laurier Parkway, right where the hot tub sits. So thankfully we had swimming lessons going on so there was no one using the hot tub at the time because there is quite a bit of glass that landed in the hot tub. So there is the potential that someone may have been injured had they been sitting in the hot tub," says Patti Funaro, Director, Culture and Recreation at Town of Lasalle while speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive.

She says staff coaxed the deer into the main lobby and helped it find its way outside.

"I mean it doesn't look injured at all when you're watching it sort of run around. There was some small spots of blood that look like it appeared. Maybe it cut its paw, but not any serious injuries that appeared to be. Like not a lot blood, just very very trace amounts."

Funaro commends staff on duty who responded immediately to ensure the safety of the patrons and the deer.

She says shattered glass is on the pool deck and in the hot tub, and staff are treating the incident as a pool fouling and will disinfect the pool and deck area.

"Typically that means raising the chemicals up to a certain level as set out by public health guidelines and you have to keep it there for a 12 hour period and then you have to bring it back down. So sometimes that doesn't go exactly as planned, so that was done and they're going to reassess [Monday] morning on that."

The aquatic centre was closed for clean-up but is expected to reopen at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

--With files from AM800's The Morning Drive and Dustin Coffman