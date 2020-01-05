UPDATE: Downtown Windsor Assault Lands Woman in Jail

A 29-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man in downtown Windsor.

Police were called to the 200-block of Elliott St. W. near Dougall Ave just after 3am Sunday morning for a report of an assault involving a knife.

Windsor Police Service arrived to find the woman had allegedly stabbed a 30-year-old man.

According to the Major Crimes Branch, the man and woman, both from Windsor, are known to each other.

Police have charged the woman with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Investigators say the man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and release from hospital.

Anyone with information is being asked to call WPS or Crime Stoppers.

— with files from AM800's Gord Bacon and Zander Broeckel.