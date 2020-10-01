UPDATE: Downtown Windsor Crash Sends Three People to Hospital

Three people are in hospital after a crash in downtown Windsor.

Police say two vehicles collided in the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and Wyandotte Street; sending a third vehicle into two motorized wheel chairs around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Two people have been treated for minor injuries — police were holding the scene while they waited for the status of the third crash victim.

Windsor Police Service says the scene is in the process of being cleared as of 5 p.m. after all injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

No word on charges if any.