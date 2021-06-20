UPDATE: Downtown Windsor Fire Causes $125K in Damage

An arson investigation is underway after an early morning house fire that caused $125,000 damage in downtown Windsor.

Windsor Fire and Rescue was called to the 300-block of Tuscarora Street just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

The fire started on the exterior of the home and it has been deemed suspicious, according to Windsor fire.

Windsor Police Service confirmed the Arson Unit is investigating.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

— with files from AM800's Gord Bacon and Zander Broeckel.