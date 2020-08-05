UPDATE: Early Morning Crash Closes Section of Riverside Dr.

An investigation is underway after a single vehicle crash in Windsor's Riverside area.

Police say it happened around 12:30am Wednesday morning and has closed Riverside Dr. in both directions between Patrice Dr. and St. Rose Ave — the area remains closed to traffic until further notice.

There's still no word on injuries or what may have caused the crash.

City crews remain on scene dealing with a power outage in the area and police say the closure is expected to last a couple more hours.