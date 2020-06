Damage is pegged at $350,000 following a fire at a two-storey residential and commercial building in west Windsor.

The fire broke out around 3am Thursday, May 28th in the 3100 block of Sandwich St. near Detroit St.

Crews had it out 90 minutes later.

Fire officials say the fire started by an electrical failure on the second floor.

The building was not occupied.

No one was hurt.