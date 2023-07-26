UPDATE: ERCA issues Flood Watch until Thursday morning

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has updated a Watershed Conditions Statement to a Flood Watch, due to the recorded rainfall that occurred late Wednesday

afternoon in combination with the updated forecast for Wednesday evening.

Rain gauges across the county recorded up to 25mm of rainfall from Wednesday afternoon, and forecasts called for the possibility of an additional 25-40mm of rainfall in the

evening and overnight.

ERCA says the risk is especially high for areas adjacent to and within floodplain areas of all major waterways and shoreline areas.

Forecasts were calling for total rainfall amounts of between 25 to 45 mm as part of the multiple thunderstorms that rolled through the region.

The total amount of rainfall in this short duration warrants a Flood Watch, which officials say will remain in effect until 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials are encouraging residents to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.

The combination of slippery banks and fast moving water can be dangerous.

Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards, and officials also say children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water