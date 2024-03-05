Update: Facebook, Instagram back up

(Menlo Park, CA) -- Facebook and Instagram appear to be back up after the Meta platforms experienced an outage.

Users that were attempting to log onto any of Meta's social media sites today were seeing error messages.

Other platforms impacted included Threads and Facebook Messenger.

In a post on X, a Meta spokesperson said a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of their services.

They said the issue was resolved as quickly as possible for everyone impacted and they apologized for the inconvenience.

— with files from MetroSource