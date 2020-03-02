UPDATE: Fatal Crash in Belle River

One person is dead following a crash in St. Joachim.

Emergency crews were called to a County Road 42 between Lakeshore Road 125 and County Road 31 at 3:45 Monday afternoon.

Provincial Police say the head on collision involved a pick-up truck and a tractor trailer.

According to OPP, the lone driver of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene — the driver of the tractor trailer wasn't injured.

The road was closed for several hours while the OPP's Technical Collision Investigation Unit reconstructed the scene.