UPDATE: Fatal Crash Involving a Pedestrian

Windsor police continue to investigate after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened around 7pm on Sunday evening in the area of Howard Ave. and Logan Ave.

When officers arrived on scene, emergency personnel were helping an injured male who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died a short time later.

The vehicle involved did remain at the scene and the driver spoke to officers.

The roadway was closed for about seven hours, reopening around 1:30am on Monday.

