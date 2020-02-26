UPDATE: Fatal snowmobile crash in Amherstburg

Police believe a snowmobile driver killed in a crash in Amherstburg was thrown from his machine after colliding with an object.

The snowmobile and the driver were found off the roadway just after 1 a.m. Wednesday on the 4th Concession at County Road 8, according to Windsor Police Const. Talya Natyshak.

The 31-year-old man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died shortly after.

Police closed the road for about eight hours but it has since reopened.

No other vehicles or people are believed to be involved in the collision.

The Windsor Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the fatality.