UPDATE: Fifth suspect arrested in video assaults

Windsor Police arrests the fifth suspect following video assaults.

Today, at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers in the Problem Oriented Policing Unit and patrol officers arrested the fifth suspect who was wanted in an assault that was captured on video.

Tyrell Patterson, a 19-year-old male from Windsor, is facing a charge of Aggravated Assault and Robbery.

Windsor Police is investigating two assaults that were posted to social media and seeking information that may assist in identifying the suspects.

On Monday, August 29, police became aware of two separate incidents where a group of suspects appear to randomly assault lone victims. The assaults were recorded and posted to social media.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.