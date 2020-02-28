UPDATE: Fire Crews Battle Blaze at Former Chromesheild Building

WINDSOR — Damage is pegged at $100,000 following a fire at the old Chromeshield factory.

Crews were called to the scene on McDougall Street just after 10 a.m. as thick smoke poured from the building and the smell of smoke filled the air.

Chief Fire Prevention John Lee says the blaze started in some offices on the second floor and the cause is accidental.

He says the vacant building was occupied by vagrants.

There were no injuries.

McDougall was closed between Erie and Tuscarora streets as well as Elliot Street between Mercer Street and Windsor Avenue.

— with files from AM800's Kristylee Varley.