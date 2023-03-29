UPDATE: Fire on Giles Blvd. in Windsor under investigation

An investigation is underway after a fire started at a commercial building on Giles Boulevard in Windsor.

Windsor Fire and Rescue crews were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to the fire at the former Mission Thrift Store store warehouse in the 300 Block of Giles Boulevard East.

As smoke developed at the scene of the fire, officials warned nearby residents to close their windows and turn off their furnaces to stop smoke intake.

The roof of the building caved in as a result of the fire, which was declared out just before 4 p.m.

There's no word on a damage estimate at this time.

The cause is under investigation.