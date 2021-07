Faulty wiring is getting the blame for a house fire in east Windsor.

Windsor Fire and Rescue was called to a two-storey home in the 1000 block of Cora Greenwood Drive at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Acting Chief Fire Prevention Officer Mike Coste says the fire originated in the basement level of the home and was brought under control around 4:30 p.m.

No injuries are reported.

The cause is listed as accidental with damage estimated at $250,000.