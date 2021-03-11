UPDATE: Firefighters Battle Commercial Blaze in Leamington

Multiple engines have been called in to battle a blaze at a parts plant in Leamington.

Chief Andrew Baird confirmed Leamington Fire and Rescue was called to ElringKlinger Canada, Inc. at 1 Seneca Rd. around 12 p.m. Thursday.

Baird tells AM800 News two tower trucks were called in to attack the blaze from the air and the fire has been contained to the roof.

No word on injuries or the source of the fire at this time, but Baird says the fire is now under control.