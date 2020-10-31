UPDATE: Firefighters Battle East Windsor Blaze

The Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) has been called in to investigate an apartment fire in east Windsor.

According to Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee, crews arrived to find heavy fire conditions coming from a third floor unit in the 8500 block of Little River Road around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Windsor fire got the fire under control around 2:30 p.m. and finally declared the blaze out around 3 p.m., according to tweets from Lee.

Lee says the OFM's investigation will get underway Sunday.

No word on injuries or how many people have been displaced at this time.