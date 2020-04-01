UPDATE: First Fatal Case of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex has its first death from COVID-19.

Windsor Regional Hospital Chief of Staff, Dr. Waseem Saad, told AM800's The Morning Drive that a man in his 80s died Tuesday night in the Intensive Care Unit.

According to Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed, the man had underlying chronic health issues and had recently travelled to Michigan.

Saad says this was only a matter of time.

"This is unfortunately one of those inevitable things with this pandemic," he says. "When this was spreading across the world, we said it wasn't a matter of if, but when it comes to Windsor."

Dr. Wajid Ahmed is asking people not to panic, but to stay at home as much as possible to "break the chain of transmission."

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported its first positive case in the region on March 20 and announced Apri 1 that there are now 92 cases.