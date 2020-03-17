iHeartRadio
UPDATE: First Possible COVID-19 Death Reported in Ontario

Health officials in Ontario are confirming the province's first death in a patient with COVID-19.

A spokesman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says the 77-year-old man in the Muskoka region was a close contact of another positive case.

The man himself wasn't a confirmed case before he died, but was under investigation for the virus,  COVID-19 was discovered after his death.

The investigation into the exact cause of death is ongoing.

— with files from The Canadian Press

