A house fire in east Windsor, Ont. has been ruled accidental.

Crews were called to the 1900 block of Tourangeau Road for a blaze on the second floor of the home around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Windsor Fire and Rescue's John Lee says the fire was caused by a torch used to repair the home's roof.

The road was closed for more than an hour while firefighters ventilated the building.

Lee says no one was hurt, but the home sustained $70,000 damage.