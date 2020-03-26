UPDATE: Five Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

There are now five positive COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

The latest case is a man in his 30s who has no international travel history, but did travel throughout Ontario recently.

Local Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the man developed symptoms on March 15th and was tested in Toronto.

"He's currently self isolating in Toronto but because he's a resident of Windsor-Essex, that's why we are taking the lead in contacting all his contacts to make sure that we provide them with the advice to protect our community," says Dr. Ahmed.

So far, 650 people in Windsor-Essex have been tested and there are 453 test results pending.

— With files from AM800's Rob Hindi