UPDATE: Flood Warning Issued for Lakeshore

WINDSOR — A flood warning is now in effect for areas along Lake St. Clair in Lakeshore.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority says Windsor and Tecumseh remain under a flood watch along Lake St. Clair as well.

Strong winds out of the north and northwest Friday will bring the potential for flooding. Winds are expected to gust up to 40 km/hour for the majority of the day with winds slowing down around 12 a.m.

Water levels in Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair are currently 12 to 16 inches above monthly averages compared to 2019.

Both alerts remain in effect until 12 a.m. Saturday.