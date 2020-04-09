UPDATE: Flood Warning Issued for Lakeshore, Leamington, Pelee Island

A flood warning has been issued for Lakeshore, Leamington and Pelee Island.

The Essex Region Conservation says strong winds and record high lake levels could cause overland flooding Thursday.

In Leamington Point Pelee Drive between Sturgeon Creek and Mersea Road 12 could be hardest hit, according to ERCA.

The entire western shore of Pelee Island is included in the warning along with communities between Belle River and Lighthouse Cove in Lakeshore.

The risk of flooding is expected to continue into Friday, according to ERCA.

All of Essex County remains under a flood watch.