UPDATE: Flood Warning Issued for Leamington, Kingsville, Pelee Island

A flood watch for sections of the Lake Erie shorelines in Leamington, Kingsville and Pelee Island has been upgraded to a warning.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) says low-lying areas between Mersea Road 2, Fox Run Road, Marentette Beach Road and East Beach Road north of the Road 1 Dyke are under water Friday.

Heritage Road west of the Cedar Creek Bridge has ponding in Kingsville with the potential for flooding on private lands from Conservation Boulevard and Ford Road in Kingsville, according to ERCA.

Several sections of those areas are impassibly, so ERCA is asking residents and motorists to avoid the area.

The authority says properties on Pelee Island's North Shore Road and East Shore Road are being hit by high waves that are causing overland flooding.

A flood watch remains in effect for the rest of the Lake Erie Shoreline, Pelee Island, Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River due to strong northeast winds.

The authority added tributaries throughout Essex County to the watch, with Amherstburg's Canard River seeing increased water levels due to rainfall.

High winds are expected to cause increased wave activity that could result in overland flooding into Saturday.