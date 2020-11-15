UPDATE: Flood Warning Prompts Ferry Cancellations

High winds have sent waves crashing over the shores of Lake Erie this weekend.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority upgraded a flood watch to a warning Sunday that will remain in effect until Monday at 12 p.m.

According to the release, strong winds out of the southeast with gusts of up to 110km/h will continue overnight and are expected to cause significant flooding and erosion.

The Pelee Island Ferry Service issued a statement Sunday morning that all ferry service would be cancelled for the day due to poor conditions.

An updated schedule is expected to be posted at 9am Monday morning.